Palace Mourns ‘Shock’ Death of Lady Gabriella Windsor’s 45-Year-Old Husband

Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday that Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, died Sunday evening at a home in Gloucestershire. He was 45.

A statement on behalf of Kingston’s family said he was a “beloved husband, son, and brother” who “lit up the lives of all who knew him.”

Buckingham Palace addressed the death in a statement of its own, saying Kingston was a “much-loved member of the family.”

“In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family,” a palace spokesperson said.

A cause of death was not released, but Kingston’s loved ones wrote that his passing was “a great shock to the whole family.” The Telegraph reported there is no evidence to suggest there were any “suspicious circumstances” or other parties involved in his death, however.

The family asked for privacy while they grieve, offering no further details about the circumstances of Kingston’s death.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kensington Palace said Prince William pulled out of attending a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece just hours before it commenced. A palace spokesperson clarified in a statement later Tuesday the prince skipped the service due to a personal matter unrelated to Kingston’s death.

Kingston, who went by Tom, was the director of the prominent advisory and investment firm Devonport Capital since 2017.

Lady Gabriella, who married Kingston in 2019, is currently 56th in the line of succession to the British throne behind her niece, Isabella Windsor. Alongside her husband, she was photographed joining the royal family at events such as Wimbledon, Royal Ascot, and Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

The couple also attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral later that year.