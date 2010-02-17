Palin Takes on Family Guy
News Corp's self-contained controversy bubble expanded on Tuesday night as Fox News analyst Sarah Palin took on Fox TV property Family Guy for a joke the cartoon had made about her. It's only fair that the former gov. should get a chance to respond—but even Bill O'Reilly looks bored at this point.
