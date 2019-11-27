Palm Beach Police Chief Wants to Rein In Open Carry Gun Laws

The police chief in President Trump’s newly declared hometown has the radical idea that assault rifles and other firearms should not be openly carried every place that present state law allows.

Palm Beach Police Chief Nicholas Caristo is urging the state legislature to prohibit people from openly carrying guns within 1,500 feet of government buildings, houses of worship, beaches with lifeguards, and—most particularly—schools. He reasons that kids have enough worries with constant talk of school shootings and active shooter drills.

“I don’t think there needs to be open carry near a school where kids are running around,” Caristo said at a public safety meeting in Palm Beach on Nov. 19.