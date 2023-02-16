Everyone Is Talking About Pamela Anderson’s Doc, But We Want What’s In Her (Vegan) Bag

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Pamela Anderson: whether you like her or love her, one has to admit she has paved her way as a pop culture icon (not just a sex symbol) and earned her place as a household name. While I have not yet caught her new doc that everyone is talking about right now, I admire her tenacity and compassionate activism above all else. So, the Scouted team was especially fascinated with the recent clip from British Vogue where she shared what’s in her glorious Stella McCartney vegan handbag. Also, has anyone ever been so glam while talking about arthritis and menopause? Hail, Pamela.
Check the video, then scroll through where to shop some of the (surprisingly affordable) items that we also happen to love from her luxe handbag.
Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer
Pamela has Ilia concealer in her bag, and so do we. It is a creamy serum (not drying) with good coverage and lasts all day; available in 20 shades. It's also a clean brand made without sketchy chemicals found in some. While Ilia makes a bunch of fantastic products, the Soft Focus Finishing powder is the best on the market, too.
Ilia DayLite Highlighting Powder
Pamela also carries the Ilia Highlighter, for the prettiest, skin-awakening subtle shimmer that she reminds us wasn't even available back in the day.
Dr. Hauschka Lip Balm
Bach Rescue Pastilles
25% off
Just like Pamela, I’m a fan of Bach Rescue Remedy. The natural stress relief lozenges are available in a few flavors, like blackberry, orange, and elderflower. I’ve even picked up the pet-friendly version for my rescue dog.
Stella McCarthy, Frayme bag
The handbag itself, which I covet to no end, is by the best of ethical designers Stella McCarthy. McCarthy, like Anderson, is an animal activist–so these stunning bags are all vegan. If those are out of your budget, check the Stella McCarthy Adidas collab for more sporty styles that are easier on the wallet.
Charlotte's Web Arthritis Aches and Pain Relief Ointment
Topical CBD: With several, portable options to keep on hand, the Charlotte’s Web Arthritis Aches and Pain Relief Ointment is made for exactly that.
Westman Atelier Beauty Butter Powder Bronzer
Bonus: If you love Pamela’s fresh-faced look, we peeped at her makeup artists’ breakdown of the products used, and they include this super buttery bronzer by Westman Atelier. It's the most luxe, clean beauty bronzer available.
