Terrifying: Alaska Airlines Jet Panel Blows Out in Mid-Air

An Alaska Airlines jet had to turn around and make an emergency landing after a large panel of the fuselage reportedly blew out in mid-air, causing a terrifying decompression in the cabin.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident aboard Flight 1281. There were no injuries reported aboard the Boeing 737-9 MAX, which is just two months old.

In a statement, the airline said that “while this type of occurrence is rare, our flight crew was trained and prepared to safely manage the situation.”

“We are investigating what happened and will share more information as it becomes available,” it added.

While the NTSB and the airline did not elaborate on the mid-air mishap, a passenger told KGW that after the panel blew out, a child’s shirt was pulled through the opening. Shaken passengers used oxygen masks until the plane landed back in Portland.

Although there were 174 passengers on board, no one was sitting next to the window that blew out, according to a passenger who posted video on TikTok.