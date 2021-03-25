This Is the Sign You Were Waiting For to Buy a Down Pillow

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve been happy to grow out of motion sickness and my distaste for black olives (we have a working relationship now), but along the way I also grew out of my ability to sleep well. My sleep routine has certainly worsened over time (I’m too often on my phone or computer close to bedtime), but I couldn’t help but notice that my pillow resembled more of a pancake than something I was supposed to lay my head on. Knowing I wanted a down pillow replacement, I gave Parachute’s 750 fill down pillow in the firmest density a try, and can say that I’m honestly shocked at how much better my sleep has been after just a few weeks.

Pillows are essentially composed of two ingredients: the case and the filling, and Parachute lavishes both with attention. The case is made from soft cotton and double stitching that bears the same quality you can expect of other Parachute bedding products. But the filling is really what makes the pillow something that actually helps me sleep better. While you can find pillows out there stuffed with everything from shredded memory foam to dried buckwheat hulls, pillows made from down (the ultrasoft layer of feathers on the underside of geese) are the most common variety for a reason. Down mixed with very small feather fibers is just about impossible to beat when it comes to mixing support and breathability, and Parachute’s down is just about the highest quality you can get, and ethically sourced, too. Because the down is such high quality, the resulting pillow is incredibly light, doesn’t hold onto heat (unlike most memory foam pillows), and conforms perfectly to my head.

Just as a simple recipe demands quality ingredients, the humble pillow gives high quality down the chance to truly shine, and Parachute’s pillow does exactly that. They have a more rectangular side sleeper version of the pillow, but I switch from my back to my side throughout the night and found that the firmest version of Parachute’s regular down pillow was plenty of support. If you aren’t happy with the pillow you have, I can say from experience that it's more than worth it to get something you’re happy to have under your head each night, and Parachute is hard to beat when it comes to a cool, supportive pillow.

