How Scouted Would Shop One of Parachute’s Best Sales Ever
PARA-SALE
This Memorial Day, Parachute, one of our favorite home brands, is having a sale, which is a rarity for them. Better yet, it’s a big one. Starting now through the weekend, the brand is taking 20% off sitewide. If you’re looking to upgrade your bedding and bathroom accessories like we are, we recommend checking out the sale for sure. To help you parse through all of the deals going on, we’ve rounded up some of our absolute favorites.
Linen Sheet Set: This is the perfect upgrade for summer bedding. Soft, lightweight, and chic, this linen sheet set is one of my favorites and will help you stay cool through even the hottest summer nights.
Linen Sheet Set
20% Off
Waffle Knit Bath Towel: Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas says these towels are a thing of magic. They are lightweight, quick drying, and durable, making them a great upgrade for summer.
Waffle Knit Bath Towel
20% Off
Cloud Cotton Robe: Scouted Contributor Jessica Booth writes she could wear this robe all day everyday. It’s not too plush, making it great for summer, yet it still has a luxe feeling thanks to the gauzy-looking cotton material.
Cloud Cotton Robe
20% Off
Down Pillow: Scouted Contributor Morgan Thompson says this down pillow changed how he sleeps. The down is sustainably sourced, and the resulting pillow is lightweight, and one that doesn’t hold onto heat, but conforms perfectly to his head, instead.
Down Pillow
20% Off
