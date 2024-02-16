Paramore Slams Tennessee GOP for ‘Blatant Racism’ After Grammy Controversy

Paramore has declined a Tennessee resolution celebrating the band for their recent Grammy wins after the state’s GOP-led House of Representatives snubbed fellow winner Allison Russell.

Earlier this week, Tennessee’s House of Representatives considered ceremonial resolutions to honor Paramore, an all-white band who won Grammy Awards for Best Rock Album and Best Alternative Music Performance, and Russell, a Black country singer who won her first Grammy for Best American Roots Performance. Only the resolution honoring Paramore went through, with House Republican Jeremy Faison leading the effort to nix the one honoring Russell.

In a statement shared with The Tennessean on Friday, Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams wrote, “For those that don’t know, Allison Russell is an incredibly talented musician and songwriter. Her music spans genres with strong ties to the Folk/Americana scenes. You might have seen her on the Grammy stage performing with the great Joni Mitchell.”

“Oh, she is also Black. She’s a brilliant Black woman,” Williams continued. “The blatant racism of our state leadership if embarrassing and cruel.”

Williams went on to personally thank Democratic Rep. Justin Jones, who first put forth the resolutions honoring both acts.

“I’d like to say thank you to Brother Jones for your steadfast commitment to your community,” Williams wrote. “And thank you to Allison Russell for using your voice and artistry to band people together, not tear them apart. CONGRATS on your incredible Grammy night. On behalf of Paramore, Happy Black History Month.”

Additionally, Paramore posted on the band’s Instagram Story, “Paramore will not accept any acknowledgement or honor from the TN House until Allison Russell is given the same recognition.”

Russell previously responded to the controversy after Jones slammed Faison for blocking the resolution.

“That the TN GOP blocked it, I take as a compliment,” Russell wrote on X earlier this week. “Their bigotry, sadly, is on relentless display.”