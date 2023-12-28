‘Parental Rights’ Mom Accused of Slugging Kid at Boozy Teen Party She Hosted

A one-time Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania and anti-woke “parental rights” crusader is facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly furnishing her 17-year-old daughter’s friends with alcohol and punching one of them in the face when the freaked-out teen tried to leave.

It was the second time in five days that cops had been called to Clarice Schillinger’s home in the Philadelphia suburb of Doylestown, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast. There were roughly 20 minors at the “underage drinking party,” some as young as 15, the affidavit states.

“Schillinger not only provided the alcoholic beverages, but poured shots and drank along with the minors, even participating in drinking games,” the affidavit alleges.

Schillinger, who glowingly called Donald Trump “sharp as a tack,” after meeting the former president last year at Mar-a-Lago, will fight the case, her lawyer said on Thursday.

“Ms. Schillinger has dedicated her life to public service,” attorney Matthew Brittenburg wrote in an email. “Additionally, she has always been a law-abiding citizen. Ms. Schillinger looks forward to the opportunity to defend against these allegations.”

The 36-year-old Schillinger mounted an unsuccessful run for state office in 2022, finishing fourth out of right candidates in the GOP primary. She became a prominent voice of the anti-lockdown set during COVID, creating a political action committee called Back to School PA, that has since become, as she said last December “more focused on these woke and gender ideas.”

Schillinger blamed her woes on an “angry ex-boyfriend,” according to the Bucks County Courier Times, which first reported on the charges against her.

The boyfriend was also charged with assaulting two teens that night, as was Schillinger’s “intoxicated mother,” who allegedly went after a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, according to the affidavit. Emergency dispatch data obtained by the Courier Times shows police have been called to Schillinger’s residence at least four separate times since the spring.

On Sept. 30, a little after 3 a.m., police received a call from the mother of a 16-year-old boy who had been assaulted at Schillinger’s rented home, the affidavit states. The report involved “intoxicated adults assaulting juveniles, while hosting an underage drinking party,” it explains.

Cops had been called to the same address on Sept. 24, according to the affidavit, which says responding officers that night had found “[m]ultiple beer cans” on the property and “approximately 20 minors that fled into the house upon police arrival.”

“On that date, Schillinger was intoxicated and uncooperative with police,” the affidavit states. “Then in the midnight hour of Friday, September 29, 2023, officers were again dispatched to this same residence for a noise complaint involving intoxicated subjects.”

In the latest instance, the boy, identified in the affidavit as “A.M.,” told police that Schillinger had thrown a party to celebrate her daughter’s 17th birthday, and about 15 to 20 kids ranging in age from 15 to 18 had shown up between 9:30 and 10 p.m. Schillinger “directed all of the minors to stay in the basement area of the residence,” where a “bar area… was stocked with alcoholic beverages to include New Amsterdam vodka and Malibu Bay Breeze rum,” the affidavit says.

There, Schillinger encouraged her daughter’s friends to do shots with her and played beer pong with them, an allegation later backed up by others who were present, according to the affidavit. But, it continues, things went sideways at some point after midnight, when a “disturbance broke out between the intoxicated adults which caused the minors to wanted [sic] to leave.”

Schillinger’s then-boyfriend, Shan Wilson, had become “intoxicated” and punched a 15-year-old boy in the face, the affidavit states. Schillinger then escorted Wilson up to the second floor, where he subsequently assaulted A.M., according to the affidavit.

“A.M. stated that Schillinger’s intoxicated mother (Danette Bert) then punched him in the area of his left eye, prompting the minors to start leaving,” the affidavit says. “Schillinger’s mother then chased A.M. around the kitchen area before assaulting a 17-year-old female (identified as G.H.). This portion of the evening was recorded from [sic] two separate phones.”

At this point, “multiple minors” were clustered by the front door, trying to leave, “in defiance of Schillinger’s order to stay,” according to the affidavit. One of them, whose name is included in the affidavit but which The Daily Beast is withholding because of his age, was then assaulted by Schillinger, who “punched him three times on the left side of his face/chin area,” the affidavit states.

The teen said he “was not injured from Schillinger’s punches from her closed right fist,” according to the affidavit.

“A video from the evening was provided, which shows multiple minors gathered in a front foyer area of the residence with Clarice Schillinger quickly lunging at a subject and subsequently having to be restrained,” it says.

Schillinger was charged on Oct. 26 with simple assault, harassment, and furnishing liquor to minors, according to court documents.

Wilson and Bert were unable to be reached for comment on Thursday. However, court records show the two pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly conduct/engage in fighting earlier this month.

Schillinger is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 29.