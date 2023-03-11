Fashion

Paris Fashion Week Was All Out on the Streets

Sure, the Paris Fashion Week runway shows were glamorous. But the more vibrant costumes were found out in the urban wild.

Alex Brook Lynn/ARBL Murray

Photo composite by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Courtesy of Alex Brook Lynn

This year Paris Fashion Week made a full return to glory, and for better or worse there was barely a surgical mask in sight. Throngs of young industry hopefuls filled the streets, bouncing from event to event wearing their very best each day.

    From secret bowling alleys in Paris Metro stations to the giant cream cube erected in the Tuileries, the shows and presentations propped up in many different arrondissements. The week was bookended by protests and transit strikes, sending fashionistas needing an extra pair of working-girl walking shoes to get from place to place.

    Ukrainian designers were celebrated this year, for those who have been able to keep their factories open despite the invasion of Russian forces. Ukrainian flags adorned T-shirts and bags throughout the crowded spaces.

    Guest at the Niccolō Pasqualetti runway show in the Marais, Paris. Feb 27th 2023.

    Alex Brook Lynn

    Young Parisians get dressed up too be seen during Paris Fashion Week.

    Alex Brook Lynn

    Models at the Meryl Rogge presentation in the bowling alley in the Paris Metro.

    Alex Brook Lynn

    L to r: Jen Su at Palais De Tokyo wearing Conrad Booker. An influencer in the Marais Paris Fashion Week. Lorena Chavez Delion in the Marais, Paris during Fashion Week.

    Alex Brook Lynn

    L to r: At the Victoria Thomas Show, a guest changes into heels on the cue, dressed entirely in Victoria Thomas. Artist Alyy Space and Loic Hornecker and friend.

    Alex Brook Lynn