Paris Fashion Week Was All Out on the Streets

This year Paris Fashion Week made a full return to glory, and for better or worse there was barely a surgical mask in sight. Throngs of young industry hopefuls filled the streets, bouncing from event to event wearing their very best each day.

From secret bowling alleys in Paris Metro stations to the giant cream cube erected in the Tuileries, the shows and presentations propped up in many different arrondissements. The week was bookended by protests and transit strikes, sending fashionistas needing an extra pair of working-girl walking shoes to get from place to place.

Ukrainian designers were celebrated this year, for those who have been able to keep their factories open despite the invasion of Russian forces. Ukrainian flags adorned T-shirts and bags throughout the crowded spaces.