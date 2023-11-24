Surprise! Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby Girl London

Paris Hilton made a surprise announcement on Instagram on Friday: She and husband Carter Reum have welcomed a baby girl, 11 months after their son Phoenix was born by surrogate.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” Hilton, 42, wrote next to a photo of a pink baby outfit embroidered wth the name London, a stuffed bunny, and a pink heart-shaped sunglasses.

On her Instagram story, Hilton and Reum also celebrated the new arrival—bouncing Phoenix on the Thanksgiving table while chanting “Big Brother!”

Hilton and Reum, a longtime family friend, got married in November 2021. She has said she chose surrogacy because she was afraid to get pregnant herself after suffering medical trauma and abuse at a Utah boarding school for teens.