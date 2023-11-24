Entertainmentvertical orientation badge

Surprise! Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby Girl London

MAMMA MIA!

Eleven months after having her son Phoenix via surrogate, the heiress influencer is growing her family again.

Paris Hilton

JC Olivera/Getty

Paris Hilton made a surprise announcement on Instagram on Friday: She and husband Carter Reum have welcomed a baby girl, 11 months after their son Phoenix was born by surrogate.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” Hilton, 42, wrote next to a photo of a pink baby outfit embroidered wth the name London, a stuffed bunny, and a pink heart-shaped sunglasses.

On her Instagram story, Hilton and Reum also celebrated the new arrival—bouncing Phoenix on the Thanksgiving table while chanting “Big Brother!”

Hilton and Reum, a longtime family friend, got married in November 2021. She has said she chose surrogacy because she was afraid to get pregnant herself after suffering medical trauma and abuse at a Utah boarding school for teens.

