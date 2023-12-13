Partying Harry Once Tore Poster of Queen Off Club Wall: TV Host

It would be hard to have Granny staring down at you while you are getting up to “all sorts.”

So few could blame Prince Harry for allegedly tearing down a poster of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth from the wall of a nightclub during his hard partying days.

The hilarious claim was made by British TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, who said he witnessed the event on a night out with the formerly sybaritic prince.

McGuinness, 50, told the Restless Natives podcast that he was on a night out with the Duke of Sussex, pop stars, and soccer stars at an “underground” London club.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, McGuinness claimed Harry was “ripping my t-shirt off… snogging and kissing me” and then “ripped a photo of the queen off the wall and said ‘I can’t have her watching me doing this.'”

He said: “I get a tap on the shoulder and it’s Prince Harry… I thought that’s bonkers.”