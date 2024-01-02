A Japan Airlines passenger jet collided with a coast guard plane at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday, officials said, sparking a huge fire on the commercial aircraft.

All 379 passengers and crew on board the Airbus A350 managed to escape after the plane caught fire and skidded down the runway after landing. The Japan Airlines jet was soon completely engulfed by flames.

Yoshinori Yanagishima, a spokesperson with the Japanese coast guard, said the pilot of the agency’s Bombardier Dash-8 plane managed to evacuate and contact officials, according to the Associated Press. He added that it wasn’t immediately known if the pilot was injured or if the other five crew members had been trapped in the coast guard plane.

Japan’s Kyodo News agency reported that the five were later found but their condition was also not immediately known.

Public broadcaster NHK broadcast images showing the Japan Airlines jet bursting into flames shortly after landing. Dramatic video footage filmed inside the aircraft and shared on social media appears to capture passengers shouting and preparing to flee the smoke-filled cabin.

Jonas Deibe, a Swede who was on board the flight with his family, told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that the cabin was filled with smoke within minutes of the fire starting. “We threw ourselves down on the floor,” he said. “Then the emergency doors were opened and we threw ourselves at them.” Deibe’s 17-year-old son, Anton, added: “We have no idea where we are going so we just run out into the field. It was chaos.”

A Japan Airlines spokesperson said its flight 516 had departed from Shin-Chitose airport on the northern island of Hokkaido, while the coast guard said its aircraft involved in the collision was heading to Japan’s west coast to deliver aid to people affected by the earthquakes on New Year’s Day. As of Tuesday, at least 48 people are known to have been killed in the natural disaster.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has ordered relevant authorities to quickly assess the damage and update the public about the incident, according to his office. Reuters reported that a spokesperson for Haneda Airport said all of its runways have been closed after the incident.