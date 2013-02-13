Pastel Ties at State of the Union Address

State of the Union or Easter best? At Tuesday night’s address, the dais was filled with politicians in pastel ties. President Obama went for light blue, Vice President Joe Biden chose lilac, and Speaker of the House John Boehner sprung for a peaches-and-cream cravat (some might say it was the pastel version of his skin color). Together it made them look like very official ice cream men. But the pastels didn’t end there. To issue the Republicans’ rebuttal, Marco Rubio chose a tie in sweet periwinkle.