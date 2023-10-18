Pastor’s Toddler Shot in Head by Brother Outside Church: Report
A pastor said his 2-year-old son was shot in the head after his other son got hold of a firearm in a vehicle outside a church, according to a report. Pastor Kevin Barlow, who lives next door to River Valley Baptist Church in Morganton, North Carolina, told WESH that he and his wife heard the gunshot and ensuing screams on Sunday night. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said they were called just before 8:30 p.m. to a report of a gunshot wound, while the Glen Alpine Fire Department shared pictures of firefighters at the scene helping to establish a helicopter landing zone “for a critical care patient.” The toddler was airlifted to the hospital in Charlotte, with Barlow saying the bullet did not hit his son’s brain and he was thankfully still able to move and talk. Barlow described the incident as an accident.