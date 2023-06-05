Staffers at Barstool Sports have had to clap back at “petulant,” “pathetic,” “petty” fans who flipped out and vowed to boycott the media outlet after a writer shared a post on social media uplifting Pride Month.

The fratboy blogsite is just the latest company to earn the ire of ultra-conservatives for supposedly “going woke” by promoting inclusivity.

On Thursday, Barstool Sports advertised a new Pride partnership with The NYC LGBT Center on Twitter.

“Pride is among us!” Barstool Sports writer Pat McAuliffe said in the video while wearing a cream-colored hoodie with “viva” written across the front. “Pride has started. It’s Barstool Sports’ second annual Pride. [Barstool podcaster] Joey [Camasta] and I have some awesome merch out right now with all net proceeds going to benefit The LGBT Center of New York. And if you buy one of our Viva Pride shirts, you’ll automatically be entered a chance to spend the day with me and Joey at Pride.”

Subsequently, a horde of critics, many of whom had verified Twitter accounts, went on a social media tirade.

“Get woke go broke,” a Twitter user wrote.

“#OKGroomer,” a self-proclaimed Tea Party conservative responded.

“So now [Barstool creator Dave Portnoy] is pimping for the #RainbowMafia @barstoolsports???? Shame on you Dave,” tweeted another social media user.

“Barstool Sports is donating to a group that supports children getting sex changes and hosts workshops for kids to learn drag,” wrote Republican commentator and failed House candidate Robby Starbuck.

“I don’t care what consenting adults choose as their sexual preference even teenagers realizing they’re gay/bi is none of my business but donating to a center that openly supports children’s trans surgeries is where you lose me,” another Twitter user wrote. “It was fun while it lasted @barstoolsports.”

In response to the backlash, Barstool Sports published an online essay titled “Pour One Out For These Poor Fans Who Are Now Boycotting Barstool Due To Our Pride Merch.”

“A slice of stoolies...evacuated,” the essay by writer Francis Cellis read.

Along with the note to readers, Cellis included a string of Twitter screenshots of negative comments from what he believed were bot accounts.

“Petulant whine after petty sulk after pouty fit after pathetic mope,” Cellis wrote. “It was like peering in at some flipped, homophobic version of a liberal arts college safe space forum, where the moderator was passing the mic to every student for a chance to voice their displeasure over… what was it again? What elicited this rage? A colorful sweatshirt.”

McAuliffe and Camasta also went in on the triggered trolls.

McAuliffe called them “soft” while continuing to champion the Pride apparel. “This is it,” he tweeted, jokingly. “This is the shirt that sinks a multi-billion dollar corporation.”

Meanwhile, Camasta posted a screenshot of a homophobic message he said he received from an angry detractor.

“I can’t wait until the gynecomastia laden shithole full of 30+ porn addicts that is barstool goes to absolute shit,” the person wrote.

“Thanks Gurl!” Camastia sarcastically tossed back.

According to its website, The NYC LGBT Center “is a hub for LGBTQ community organizing and innovation, a catalyst for progressive social change and a provider of critical services for the LGBTQ community.” The organization also claims it has empowered “people to lead healthy, successful lives” for 40 years by providing health and family resources and advocacy for youth who are still coming to terms with their identities.

The center did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment Monday.