Patient Capital for an Impatient World: "The Blue Sweater"

Jacqueline Novogratz, bestselling author of The Blue Sweater and founder of the nonprofit global venture fund The Acumen Fund, will speak about the revolutionary concept of “patient capital”—the idea of investing in businesses based in developing countries at below-market returns, fostering social change.

Novogratz was once an investment banker at Chase Manhattan, but quit her job when she began to wonder why developing-world elites could get loans, but the poor couldn’t. One of her first projects was in Rwanda, where she helped 20 unwed mothers, shunned as prostitutes by their neighbors, launch a profitable bakery.

