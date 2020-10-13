This Best Selling Patio Heater Is On Sale To Help You Take Advantage of Your Backyard

It’s getting a little chilly out here, said the neighbors who didn’t jump on this deal.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

This summer, I probably spent more time in my own backyard than ever before. However, once fall trickled in, I stopped because it was getting too cold. The answer, I learned, is a patio heater. Not only is it easy to move around so wherever you’re sitting is warm, this one is sleek and not a sore thumb. It’s safe, functions with propane, and will keep you warm all winter long (depending on where you live of course).

Garden Treasures Patio Heater

25% Off

Buy on Amazon$210

Free Shipping | Free Returns

