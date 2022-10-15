CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Patriots Owner’s Star-Studded Wedding Includes Solo Brady
ANOTHER RING
Read it at New York Post
Guests at Robert Kraft’s “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party” on Friday were shocked to discover they were actually attending the billionaire NFL owner’s wedding to 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg. Elton John flew in to sing for the newlyweds who said “I Do” in front of 250 people in New York City. Other performers included Ed Sheeran and Meek Mill, the New York Post reported, while guests included Jon Bon Jovi, country singer Kenny Chesney, Ari Emanuel and film producer Brian Grazer. Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady showed up by himself amid rumors of an impending divorce from his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen.