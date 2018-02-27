Patton Oswalt on ‘The View’: Trump Is the ‘Final Boss’ of #MeToo Video Game

Comedian Patton Oswalt has a knack for coming up with the perfect analogy even when it comes to the most heinous news stories. Several years ago, long before #MeToo or #TimesUp became household hashtags, Oswalt spoke out about the more than a dozen women who had accused Bill Cosby of rape.

“That means that there’s hundreds,” he said at the time. “If you see one cockroach, there’s a thousand in your house.”

He did it again on Tuesday morning during a stint co-hosting The View to help promote his late wife’s new book about her search for the man she dubbed the Golden State Killer. But before they could talk about that, the hosts asked him to weigh in on Ivanka Trump’s response to an interviewer’s question about the more than a dozen women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it,” Ivanka Trump told NBC News’ Peter Alexander this week. “I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters. I believe my father, I know my father. So, I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father.”

Of course, Ivanka Trump is not only the president’s daughter, she’s also an official adviser.

“If she had not wanted that position and has not been so vocal about empowering women, and also talking about other accusers — you can’t just toggle on the daughter switch when you’re in an uncomfortable position,” Oswalt said on The View. “And especially now, in today’s climate, the #MeToo climate.”

“If #MeToo is thought of as almost like a video game, Donald Trump is a final boss in this,” he continued. “He’s Donkey Kong at the top of this thing and she’s the princess standing next to him. And they’re like, ‘Can we talk about the flaming barrels?’ And she’s like, ‘We’re not going to talk about that right now.’”

Later in the show, Oswalt also shared his thoughts about President Trump’s assertion that he would have run into the Parkland school shooting unarmed. “How did that room not burst into laughter when he was saying that?” he asked. Imitating Trump, the comedian added, “I would have totally punched 9/11 right in the face!”