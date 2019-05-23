A New York grand jury has indicted banker Stephen Calk for allegedly lending millions of dollars to Paul Manafort in hopes of getting a job in the Trump administration.

The indictment does not name Manafort, but clearly refers to him, describing “the borrower” as the chairman of a presidential campaign from June to Aug. 2016. The indictment notes that the candidate won. It says Manafort “urgently needed” to borrow money from the bank to keep from foreclosing on properties. Calk had his bank lend Manafort $16 million “in exchange for the Borrower’s requested assistance in obtaining various positions for CALK, including Secretary of the Treasury, Secretary of Defense, and Secretary of the Army.”

The bank wasn’t big, but the loans were. So, according to the indictment, Calk had a holding company he controlled acquire a portion of the loans from the bank. And Manafort, who faced mounting debts, was grateful.

“I also want to again thank you for fixing my issue,” he emailed Calk shortly after the banker jacked up the size of a proposed loan by $1 million, per the indictment. “It means a lot to me. You are becoming a very good friend and I look forward to building our relationship into both a deeper business and personal one.”

At first, Calk’s risk earned him some benefits. The indictment says Manafort put him on the campaign’s “prestigious economic advisory committee” as a thank-you. And after Trump won the election, while he was looking to borrow even more money from the bank, Manafort recommended that the Transition Team give Calk an administration job. He even scored Calk an interview to be Under Secretary of the Army—a job he didn’t get.

Calk lied to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the government entity that regulates the bank, by saying he never wanted an administration gig.