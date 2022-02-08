This Internet-Famous Dark Spot-Erasing Elixir is 20 Percent Off Right Now

I've been a fan of Paula's Choice's clinical-forward skincare line for as long as I can remember. I first discovered the brand while researching some of the active ingredients commonly found in anti-aging formulas when I stumbled upon the now frequently referenced Skin Care Ingredients Dictionary, where you can look up just about any active (and non-active, for that matter) to learn what it is and what it does for/to the skin.

Anyway, it was only after I began to reference this splendid resource on the regular (it was a huge help during my early days writing about beauty) that I was introduced to Paula's Choice by a dermatologist who recommended the BHA Exfoliant for my congested pores and budding crow's feet (a staple I still use almost every single day)—and I'm certainly not alone—Paula Choice's research-backed, no-frills formulas have earned the seal of approval by thousands of derms, estheticians, and more recently, skin-fluencers.

While I've always felt that all of Paula's Choice's products are fairly priced, they rarely go on sale, which is why it's important to restock your stash while you can get tons of best-sellers and Internet-famous formulas for 20 percent off—a.k.a. NOW. Right now, you can shop Paula's Choice skincare on sale with an exclusive discount code through February 13. This exclusive promo code, of course, is valid on a slew of the brand's most coveted products, including the cult-favorite Skin Perfect 2% BHA Liquid exfoliant and the Acne Body Spray (a godsend for butt acne, bacne, and yes, boob acne).

All you have to do to get your 20 percent off is enter the discount code NARRATIV20 at checkout. Whether you're looking to replenish your everyday go-to's, stock up backups while they're steeply discounted, or have been meaning to try Paula's Choice products after seeing the never-ending array of glowing reviews on the Internet, now's the time to take the plunge while their entire product range is on sale (a rare, rare, occasion.) Scroll through below to check out some of my personal favorites along with some of Paulas's Choice's best-selling formulas below.

Skin Perfect 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant This salicyclic acid-infused (BHA) liquid exfoliant is my holy-grail not only because it combats congested pores (and as a result, keeps blackheads and blemishes at bay), but also because its erased the years of sun damage from my face (I grew up in Southern California on the beach and didn't discover SPF until my late teens.) This stuff is actually liquid magic, but you don't have to my word for it because I'm definitely not alone. Oh, and I also suggest taking a peak at the mind-blowing before-and-afters as proof of how good this stuff really is. "I have used this for a month and I am completlety in LOVE! I struggled with redness and clogged pores, and since I have started using this it has helped reduce redness and unclog pores in my nose, chin and cheek area. I cannot Iive without it," one reviewer writes. Buy at Paula's Choice $ 32

BOOST C15 Super Booster 15% Vitamin C, E & Ferulic Acid This triple-threat antioxdiant formula is an excellent dupe for the pricier Skinceuticals CE Ferulic Serum and it's a fraction of the cost (even when not on sale.) "WOW! this product actually worked on my skin, and my skin is super problematic! Within 1 week, It helped clear breakouts and my acne scars are slowly starting to fade! My skin is usually red and inflamed all the time, but this serum has helped so much with keeping it smooth, soft and not red! I use it morning and night. It does not burn my skin at all, and I apply it right before my neutrogena hydro boost moisturizer! I wake up with such beautiful skin," says one reviewer. Buy at Paula's Choice $ 52

CLINICAL 1% Retinol Treatment Cream with Peptides This potent reintol formula is the closest thing you'll find without a prescription retinoid (i.e. Tretinoin or Retin-A). The anti-aging formula helps to slough away dead skills while also protecting the skin's barrier. "I've used this product for many years and as a 49 year old without a wrinkle in sight I can tell you I'll be repurchasing for years to come. Outstanding formula and results. My skin is plump, bouncy and youthful looking. Be patient and consistent with it and you will not be disappointed," one reviewer said. Buy at Paula's Choice $ 60

Skin Balancing Pore-Reducing Toner Another one of Paula's Choice's best-selling toners, this balancing formula instantly reduces the appearance of enlarged pores while abosring bexcess oils and without drying out your skin in the process. "I would never say a toner is necessary,except for this one. It has so many skincare ingredients and is essential for aging and combo skin. Pores reduce and it moisturizes . I apply with hands so as not to waste any in using cotton. I wanted to find another combo product that might cost less, but this is worth every penny. Please never discontinue," one reviewer says. Buy at Paula's Choice $ 22

Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense SPF 30 Matte Moisturizer This is probably one of my favorite SPFs of all time because it protects, hydrates, and soothes without clogging my pores or leaving behind a greasy residue. In fact, it leaves a velvet-matte finish that looks flawless on its own or under foundation as an amplified primer. It really is one of the best multitasking beauty products on the market. "It has taken me years to find a facial sunscreen that didn't break me out, burn my eyes, have a strong smell, or make my face look like a grease ball, and I'm happy to say this is it. This is the first sunscreen I actually enjoy using, and I love the way it makes my skin look and feel. On my skin, it has a satin matte finish that looks healthy but never oily. I'm fair skinned, so the tint is virtually undetectable when it sinks in. I'm so happy I tried this and I recommend it to anyone I know looking for a facial SPF," one reviewer wrote. Buy at Paula's Choice $ 35

