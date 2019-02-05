PayPal Bans Anti-Muslim Fanatic Laura Loomer

PayPal banned far-right figure Laura Loomer on Tuesday, making her the latest right-wing figure to be banished from the online payment and funding platform.

The ban is another blow for Loomer who has already been tossed off of a number of other tech platforms, including Venmo and GoFundMe, over attacks on Muslims that included calls for Muslims to be banned from working for rideshare companies.

Before the ban, Loomer frequently asked her fans to support her with contributions to her PayPal account. She claims that she’s racked up $40,000 in credit debt in pursuit of her pro-Trump activism.

A PayPal spokesperson confirmed that Loomer had been banned from the site. Asked for comment, Loomer told The Daily Beast to “Fuck off.”

In an Instagram post about the PayPal ban, Loomer blamed her expulsion from the platform on a Right Wing Watch story that detailed her connections to United West, an anti-Muslim group that’s been designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. In her post, Loomer complained that she’s been banned from Uber, Lyft, and Uber Eats—bans she received after complaining that Muslims were allowed to work for those companies.

Since being kicked off Twitter in November, Loomer has turned to a series of eye-catching stunts in order to get her name mentioned on social media.

Shortly after her Twitter ban, Loomer chained herself to one door of two-door entrance of a Twitter office in New York City. Last month, Loomer tricked several men who had entered the country illegally into trespassing at a home owned by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), even telling them to try to open locked doors at Pelosi’s house. Pelosi was not there at the time.

Loomer was arrested for trespassing last week on the grounds of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) mansion while dressed in a sombrero and poncho as part of an attempt to make a point about illegal immigration.

PayPal and other payment platforms have kicked off a series of right-wing figures and groups over the past two years. Before Loomer’s ban, PayPal banned far-right activist Milo Yiannopoulos, as well as the far-right Proud Boys men’s club and its founder, Gavin McInnes.