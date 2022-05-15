Buffalo Shooter Will Be Prosecuted For ‘Hate Crime’ After Supermarket Rampage, Police Say

As the Buffalo community grapples with the fall-out from the mass shooting at a supermarket that killed 10 people, law-enforcement officials insisted the grisly incident will be prosecuted as a “racist hate crime.”

“This is an absolute racist, hate crime. It will be prosecuted as a hate crime. This is someone who has hate in their hearts, soul, and mind,” Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said in a Sunday press conference. “The evidence that we have uncovered so far makes no mistake that this is an absolute racist hate crime.”

Authorities have previously indicated the incident had all the bearings of an extremist attack motivated by hate, but the remarks represented the clearest indication yet that the charges against 18-year-old Payton Grendon would be upgraded. Gramaglia added that the FBI was bringing in specialized equipment to process the crime scene inside Tops Friendly Market, where the teen allegedly struck 13 people with gunfire.

Gendron has so far been charged with first-degree murder for the attack, which was live-streamed on Twitch and appeared to be the work of a white supremacist enthralled by a myth about a plot to wipe out white people.

Footage of the shooting revealed Gendron was wearing a helmet-mounted camera when he exited a car with a rifle—which also appeared to have bear racist slurs and other messages. Gendron then deliberately shot four people in the parking lot with an M4 military-style assault rifle before entering the supermarket, police say.

Aaron Salter Jr., a 30-year veteran of the Buffalo Police Department, pulled out his weapon and tried to take down the teenager. But police say Gendron killed him before fatally shooting six more people inside the store and attempting to leave, at which point he was convinced to surrender.

“The Buffalo Police responded in less than 2 minutes.... They saved a lot of lives because of that,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said Sunday.