Pennsylvania State Senator Charged With Possession of Child Pornography
Pennsylvania state Sen. Michael Folmer (R) was charged with possession of child pornography on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General said. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a press release that blogging website Tumblr discovered a user had uploaded an image of child pornography onto its application. A subsequent investigation into the image led officials to Folmer’s home in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. According to the release, investigators found images of child pornography on Folmer’s phone after executing a search warrant. Folmer was first elected to the state Senate in 2006.