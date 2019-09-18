CHEAT SHEET

    Pennsylvania State Senator Charged With Possession of Child Pornography

    Anna Kaplan

    Breaking News Reporter

    Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty

    Pennsylvania state Sen. Michael Folmer (R) was charged with possession of child pornography on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General said. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a press release that blogging website Tumblr discovered a user had uploaded an image of child pornography onto its application. A subsequent investigation into the image led officials to Folmer’s home in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. According to the release, investigators found images of child pornography on Folmer’s phone after executing a search warrant. Folmer was first elected to the state Senate in 2006.

