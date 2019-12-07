Pensacola Air Base Shooter Screened Mass Shooting Videos at Dinner Party Hours Before Attack: Official

A Saudi aviation student who killed three people in a mass shooting on a Pensacola, Florida, naval base on Friday hosted a party where he showed videos of mass shootings on Thursday night, the Associated Press reported.

The Saudi national who was training at the Naval Air Station Pensacola opened fire at the base on Friday, killing three and injuring eight more.

Although initial reports indicated that the shooter was believed to have acted alone, a U.S. official told the AP that he screened the violent videos at a dinner party the night before, and that another Saudi student is believed to have been recording during the shooting.

A Twitter account with the same name as the suspected shooter, whom The New York Times identified as Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, posted a message shortly before the shooting calling the U.S. a “nation of evil” for supporting Israel, according to SITE intelligence group, which tracks extremist activity.

It is unclear who else attended the party hosted by Alshamrani, who is a member of Saudi Arabia’s Air Force, the night before the attack, according to the U.S. official who cited a briefing by federal investigators.

Ten of his fellow Saudi students are being held at the base, while others reportedly remained unaccounted for early Saturday afternoon.