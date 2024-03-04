Pentagon Leaker Takes 16-Year Prison Sentence in Plea Deal

Former Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira pleaded guilty on Monday to all six charges against him for leaking top-secret military information online.

The signed plea deal reveals that federal prosecutors intend to seek a 16-year prison sentence for Teixeira, which he has agreed to accept. He’d previously pleaded not guilty to the six charges and faced a sentence of 30 years to life.

The plea agreement also stipulates that Teixeira must sit for a “satisfactory debrief” with the Department of Defense, Justice Department, and “members of the Intelligence Community” about his actions. He must also hand over any relevant documents that he may have retained or has knowledge of to the government.

In striking the deal, Teixeira will not be charged with additional counts under the Espionage Act.

Teixeira used his high-level security clearance as a cyber transport systems specialist to access classified information well beyond what was needed for his job, which he then posted online.

As early as February 2022, he leaked sensitive intelligence on the social media platform Discord about North Korea, Israel, and Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

Some leaked material featured assessments of military actions, troop movements, and details of arms shipments—putting fellow soldiers’ lives at risk in addition to jeopardizing strategic planning.