A person of interest is currently in custody in relation to the fatal October stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll, police confirmed Sunday night.

The man did not know Woll, according to The Detroit News, which first broke the story.

The department confirmed to several outlets that it was questioning someone in relation to the killing, but would not release further details.

“DPD can confirm that a person of interest has been taken into custody in furtherance of the investigation into the murder of Samantha Woll,” the department told ABC News in a statement. “In an effort to ensure the integrity of this ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time.”

Woll was knifed to death in her home on Oct. 21, leaving a bloody trail out the door and onto her front lawn, where her body was later discovered. The case shook the neighborhood—as well as Detroit’s tight-knight Jewish community—but police have insisted that the killing likely had no connection to Woll’s Jewish identity or the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Public leads in the case have remained thin ever since Woll’s killing was first announced. Another person of interest who was previously detained in connection with the grisly killing last month was released without fanfare just days later, and information about the suspect’s identity and motive remain murky.