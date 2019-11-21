Pete Buttigieg, Riding High in the Polls, Gets a Pass in Muddled Democratic Debate

The oldest and most obvious rule of multi-candidate debates is that the frontrunner is going to get attacked. Happens every time.

But it didn’t happen at Wednesday night’s Democratic debate. Pete Buttigieg is the frontrunner now, at least in the early states, so the conventional wisdom was that this was the night the others were going to put Pete through his paces.

Lo and behold, though, they didn’t. Amy Klobuchar and Kamala Harris both had obvious, hanging-curveball chances to thwack him, and both took a pass. Klobuchar’s moment came early, when a question invited her to belittle his experience and she chose not to do so, saying it was an honor to share the stage with him even as she stressed that women were held to a higher standard. Harris’ came late, when a question gave her a chance to follow up on an earlier criticism of Buttigieg on racial issues, and she said well, I was just responding to a question I was asked.