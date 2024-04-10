Peter Phillips, Princess Anne’s eldest son and the late Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest grandchild, has split from his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace after three years, it was reported Wednesday.

Peter, who became the object of admiring comments by online fans after inadvertently getting a starring role at his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral, when he was asked to walk between warring brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, his first cousins, is now arguably the world’s most eligible royal bachelor. Known for his relaxed and easygoing manner, he is the only remaining single adult royal male grandchild of the late queen.

Of his split with Lindsay, The Sun quoted a source as saying: “They were friends before their relationship blossomed. But Peter and Lindsay have gone their separate ways as the relationship simply ran its course.”

Peter, 46, connected with Lindsay, 43, an old school friend of his sister, Zara, from her time at Gordonstoun School in Scotland, sometime before he and his Canadian wife, Autumn Kelly, announced they had divorced in June 2021.

Peter’s relationship with Lindsay was thrust into the spotlight when he was accused of breaking pandemic lockdown restrictions in March 2021 by traveling 460 miles to visit her. Police ultimately found the lengthy round trip from his Gloucestershire home was within the rules, but it soon emerged whose house the royal was visiting.

After Peter’s divorce from Autumn was formalized, he and Lindsay came out as a couple, attending various royal and social events like Royal Ascot and the Epsom Derby, and he reportedly introduced her to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle in January 2022. Speculation about the couple’s future together spiraled, with rumors of marriage abounding.

However, in recent months there has been speculation the couple was going their separate ways, especially after Lindsay didn’t show up at Peter’s side at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Peter and his sister, Zara, occupy a unique space in the royal narrative stemming from their mother’s decision to raise them without royal titles, which has left them free to pursue private lives and business opportunities without royal interference.