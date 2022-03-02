Philadelphia Police Just Admitted to Fatally Shooting a 12-Year-Old Boy in the Back

The Philadelphia Police Department on Tuesday fatally shot a 12-year-old boy as he was running away.

Thomas Siderio, 12, was shot at around 7:20 p.m. after an incident involving four plainclothes officers in an unmarked car, police said Wednesday. Authorities said the incident began after the officers saw two people standing on a street corner on 18th and Barbara Street, one of whom appeared to be holding a gun. When the cops turned on the emergency lights, they claimed, they heard gunfire that ultimately shattered their back window.

The “projectile” that came through the window, police said, lodged in the passenger seat headrest and left a perforating hole through the glass.

Immediately, two of the officers got out of the car and started firing at Siderio—who authorities claim was holding a semi-auto handgun equipped with a laser that had been reported stolen–before he began to run away. While pursuing the pre-teen, an officer fired his weapon twice, striking Siderio once in the upper right back with a bullet that exited through his chest.

Siderio was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:29 p.m. The other individual with him, identified as a 17-year-old male, was briefly detained before ultimately being released.

“Last night, a young child with a gun in their hands purposely fired a weapon at our officers and by miracle, none of the officers suffered life-threatening injuries,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a Wednesday statement. “However, the life of a young man was cut tragically short, and we should all be questioning how we as a society have failed him and so many other young people like him.”

Outlaw also added that the Philly PD Internal Affairs Unit was conducting an investigation into the incident, and officers who took part in the fatal shooting have have been placed on administrative leave. Police said one of the officers was injured by the shattered glass and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Details about the circumstances of Siderio’s tragically short life were still coming into focus. While it was not clear it was the same child, an April 2020 alert by police indicated a then-11-year-old named Thomas Siderio Jr. was reported missing by a guardian in South Philadelphia, as local media reported at the time.