This Is the Best Beard Trimmer for 99% of Men

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For 99 percent of bearded men, Philips-Norelco has created the perfect beard trimmer: the cordless Philips Norelco BT9000 Prestige. Now, it’s easy to confuse this beard trimmer with the Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 9000. There’s a lot to love about the Multigroom Series, but there are also way too many models to choose from—the Series 3000, Series 3100, Series 5000, Series 5500, Series 7000, and Series 9000.

The BT9000 Prestige is a premium version of these Philips Norelco beard trimmers, and it combines every single feature I look for in a trimmer into a single device. Yes, it’s on the pricier side, but it’s also the last beard trimmer you’ll need to buy for a long time.

I’ve reviewed a lot of beard trimmers in my career as a grooming editor. I’ve used the top trimmers from Wahl, Panasonic, Philips Norelco, and plenty of lesser-known hair care brands. And for the vast majority of guys, this is the cordless trimmer I’d recommend.

Philips Norelco Series 9000 Precision Beard & Hair Trimmer When I say that the BT9000 Prestige has every feature I look for in a trimmer, here’s what I’m talking about: Self-sharpening steel blades (no blade oil needed)

100 percent waterproof for easy cleaning

A 120-minute runtime on its lithium-ion battery

An adjustable length dial that goes from 0.4 to 10mm

Built-in steel comb for precise trimming

Travel case included with purchase Buy At Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Most beard trimmers come with a cord and a dozen comb attachments, so when you want to adjust the trimmer’s length, you clip on a plastic comb guard. Storing and keeping track of all these flimsy plastic attachments is annoying, especially when you travel. The BT9000 Prestige only comes with one attachment, thanks to the built-in adjustment dial. Simply spin the dial, and the steel comb will adjust by increments of 0.2mm.

It’s an elegant improvement to the typical hair clipper system. In addition to the steel blades, the trimmer also has a 100 percent waterproof steel body. I don’t recommend trimming with wet hair (although you can with this trimmer), but the waterproof design makes it easy to rinse this grooming tool clean when you’re done.

A few years ago, vacuum beard trimmers were trendy, but in practice, being able to rinse your trimmer clean is a much more convenient and reliable cleaning method. (Your sink is always going to be covered in little tiny hairs when you’re done trimming; that’s just life.)

Because of the durable steel comb and strong motor, even guys with thick hair and dense beards will love this trimmer. However, it may leave something to be desired for men with very long beards, as the maximum length setting is about 0.4-inches. Still, most bearded guys I know like to keep their facial hair short and manageable. (Guys with long beards may prefer the Multigroom Series 9000, which trades the adjustable length dial for over a dozen clipping attachments.)

So, is the Philips Norelco BT9000 worth the $99 price tag? Since you’ll be using this trimmer and hair clipper for years to come, I think the price is very reasonable for the premium features it has. If you want to look your best, you have to invest in the right tools to maintain your look, and you really can’t go wrong with this trimmer.

