Docs Reveal Ex-NFL Player Had Severe Brain Injury When He Killed 6

Former NFL player Phillip Adams had a severe degenerative brain injury when he killed six people in April, including a family doctor and his grandkids, before turning the gun on himself, Boston University researchers found.

Dr. Ann McKee, a neuropathologist at Boston University, released findings on Tuesday that showed Adams had Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in the frontal lobes of his brain, according to WCNC.

“Mr. Adams’ CTE pathology was different than the other young NFL players with CTE,” McKee said. “It was different in that it was unusually severe in both frontal lobes.”

Adams went on a shocking, unprovoked shooting rampage outside Rock Hill in South Carolina in which he gunned down family doctor Robert Lesslie, 70, his wife, Barbara, 69, and their two grandkids, Adah, 9, and Noah, 5. Two repairmen, Robert Shook and James Lewis, were also fatally shot while they fixed an air conditioner.

Adams, 32, and his parents lived less than a mile down the road from the Lesslies, and Adams had been a patient of Dr. Lesslie’s at some point but his reason for shooting the Lesslie family still remains unclear.

York County Coroner Dr. Sabrina Gast had tested for the degenerative brain disease that has been linked to violent outbursts in some ex-athletes after getting permission from Adams’ family.

According to Gast, the NFL pro’s family told officials he had complained of severe pain, memory problems and difficulty sleeping in the years leading up to the massacre.

In an interview with USA Today after the shooting, Adams’ sister Lauren said that his family had noticed “extremely concerning” signs of mental illness including a quick temper, withdrawing from friends and family, and generally “unusual behavior.”

“He wasn’t a monster. He was struggling with his mental health,” she said at the time.

She said that in the last 18 months of his life, as his mental health worsened, Adams refused to tell his family where he lived before eventually moving back in with his parents in Rock Hill, a place dubbed Football City USA due to the unusual number of residents who go on to gridiron stardom.

A graduate of South Carolina State, Adams was drafted to the San Francisco 49ers in 2010 before playing for New England, Seattle, Oakland and the New York Jets. He suffered two concussions over three games while playing for the Raiders in 2012. He ended his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015.