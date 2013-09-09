Phillip Lim's Force of Nature

"It's all very elemental," is how designer Phillip Lim described his Spring/Summer 2014 collection.

Entering the largely industrial space, show-goers in heels found difficulty walking to their seats, with the floor covered in sand-colored salt crystals. The room felt light and ethereal, with bright lights reflecting off of the floor and white curtained walls. Besides worrying about how the models would walk on the unsteady ground, audience members knew something magical would happen.

Lim kept to his usual cuts, and colors, with the 3.1 Phillip Lim collection consisting of muted yet playful tones of blues, yellows, and lavender scattered amongst black and white. Most reminniscent of Lim's natural aesthetic was the geological pattern--looking like the inside of a rock--that graced pants, sweatshirts, and dresses. Then there were, of course, the highly covetable accessories. From neon sunglasses created in collaboration with eyewear designer Linda Farrow, to comfortable-seeming open-toed loafers and cross-body and shoulder bags in again, a crackled, geode-style pattern, Lim's past of creating the season's "it" bag is sure to continue.

With a collection for Target being released on September 15, Lim has had quite a busy season. Regardless, he has stayed down-to-earth, with a collection that reflects just that. As "a suvey of raw landscapes, terrains, geode-formations and life within a brute yet beautifully charged ecostystem," Lim brought nature back to the runway.