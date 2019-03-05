Pier 1’s 25% Off Dining Furniture Sale Includes Hundreds of Options

Pier 1 is discounting dining furniture — including tables — by 25% right now and that means hundreds of items are on sale, from dinnerware to dining tables. And you can get free shipping on orders above $49 with code FREESHIP49. With this many options available, this sale is definitely scroll-worthy.

If you’re looking to upgrade your dining table into the hefty-and-gorgeous territory, getting one of these highly rated Natural Stonewash tables is a great chance to do so. The 84” model is selling for $525 — down from $700 — and comes in six color options. If your style is more minimalist, check out the Tobacco Brown dining tables in the Parsons Collection. Save $200 on the 84” model from the collection — this one only comes in one color: tobacco brown.

Other than tables, the sale includes dining room chairs, benches, dinnerware, and more. I particularly liked some of the more colorful, accented plates, from this 4-piece geometric modern salad plate for $15 or this mesmerizing 4-piece tile-designed set for $25.

Whatever your dining room needs, Pier 1’s furniture sale could likely scratch the itch.

