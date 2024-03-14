Pierce Brosnan Fined $1500 for Venturing Off-Limits in Yellowstone Park

Actor Pierce Brosnan is being fined after pleading guilty to venturing into an off-limits thermal area of Yellowstone National Park.

The 70 year-old former James Bond actor has been ordered to pay a fine of $500, and an additional community service payment of $1000 to the Yellowstone Forever Geological Fund, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wyoming. Brosnan must make this payment by April 1, according to court records.

Brosnan landed in hot water with state authorities after he posted a picture of himself standing at Mammoth Hot Springs, a fragile piece of land where scalding water sits just below the surface.

He was first cited by state authorities for the petty offense of “violation of closures and use limits,” in December. This offense was dismissed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie Hambrick.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office had asked the court for a 2 years’ probation sentence for the actor, and to levy a maximum fine of $5,000.