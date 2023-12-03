Piers Morgan Explains Why He Named the Alleged ‘Royal Racists’

Piers Morgan explained on Sunday why he took to his TV show to publicly name King Charles and Kate Middleton as the alleged “royal racists.”

In a Sunday Times column, Morgan explained that he outed the pair as having been named as the mystery royals who allegedly expressed concerns about the color of Harry and Meghan’s baby, because it was “absurd to me that Dutch people should be privy to significant information about our royal family but British people would be prevented from knowing it too.”

The salacious claims about the king and his daughter-in-law, the princess of Wales, came to light after a Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame cited them as the ones who infamously engaged in racially charged “concerns and conversations”—as Meghan Markle described it to Oprah Winfrey in 2021—about Prince Archie’s skin color.

Scobie claimed he never actually included the names in a draft, but Morgan wrote that the excuse fell flat.

“This whole farrago has gone on long enough and caused enough damage,” the TalkTV host wrote. “Frankly, it’s time we were told exactly what was allegedly said by whom to who, when and where it was said, and in exactly what context. Otherwise, this deeply divisive, racially charged sore will continue to ooze its way into global public consciousness.”

Morgan further speculated Harry and Meghan were the ones who leaked the names to Scobie.