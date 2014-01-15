Pippa Finally Figures Out How To Dress

Stop the presses we have important news.

It seems that Pippa Middleton has finally figured out how to dress. And we admit, we haven’t been that kind about her dress sense in the past.

We already knew that Pippa looks good in white, thanks to her scene-stealing appearance at the Royal Wedding, but today, as she strode down the King's Road in London, she looked powerful and confident in a black on black combo.

Seems monochrome is her thing.

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister, who was having lunch at a Chelsea restaurant, wore a long black coat with a leather trim that could almost have been straight out of Kate’s fashion playbook.

The look was set off perfectly by a £795 Aspinall handbag—and a necklace from the cheaper main street store Accessorize. Maybe she's learning a thing or two from her sister when it comes to mixing high and low.

And it now seems that there may be such a thing as a Pippa effect—after she wore a ‘Alice’ boot by brand Seven Boot Lane last week it sold out within a day.

Speaking to MailOnline, Seven Boot Lane founders Sebastian and Mais Edwards said: “It's an absolute delight to have Pippa Middleton wearing Seven Boot Lane. Alice has always been a popular boot but the impact of Pippa wearing them has been extraordinary. The boot sold out online in about 12 hours—overnight basically—and nearly half the orders we have taken came from overseas, particularly the U.S.

“When someone with Pippa’s influence is wearing your product it opens up a whole new audience, all over the world. Because she dresses in a way that is effortlessly stylish, people find her looks to be very accessible and therefore they trust the brands that she wears."