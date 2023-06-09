Pittsburgh Middle Schoolers Caught in Blackface

A Pittsburgh-area school district has launched an investigation into a “completely inappropriate and offensive” photo two students took while wearing “racist” blackface in school.

Two Pine-Richland Middle School students–one in a gray shirt, and the other in black—posed in a bathroom for a photo that was captioned “drip?” on social media, local outlet CBS News Pittsburgh reported. Both students are seen with their faces covered in dark paint or makeup. A third student in a green shirt is also shown in blackface in a subsequent post.

“Pine-Richland School District values a school culture that is safe, supportive and welcoming for all students,” Pine-Richland School District Superintendent Brian Miller said Thursday in a statement to The Daily Beast. “We are opposed to racism in any form and the actions of these students.”

According to CBS Pittsburgh, the photo was taken Wednesday during field day activities when students learn about other cultures and countries, and paint their faces.

The district went into detail about how a welcoming environment is a necessity for students to learn.

“It is our goal to strengthen a positive culture for every student at Pine-Richland,” the district said. “The building administrators are conducting an investigation and will take appropriate next steps.”

The school district reportedly encountered another racial incident at the beginning of the school year in which a Pine-Richland High School student allegedly spread a racist message on social media in September. According to CBS Pittsburgh, the district said it would take the “appropriate next steps.” A statement issued to families at the time was nearly identical to the letter issued on Thursday.

In a request for comment, Pine-Richland School District did not provide any other details regarding the matter.