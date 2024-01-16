Two planes collided at an airport in Japan on Tuesday, officials said, just two weeks after another airport collision left five people dead.

A Korean Air Lines official said one of its aircraft clipped a Cathay Pacific plane at New Chitose Airport on the northern island of Hokkaido. The Korean Air plane was preparing for takeoff at the time of the collision, the official told Reuters.

No injuries were reported in the incident, Japanese broadcaster NTV reported. The left wing of the Korean Air jet collided with the tail section of the Cathay Pacific plane parked next to it, public broadcaster NHK reported citing information from airport officials and the fire department.

More than 280 passengers and crew were on board the Korean Air plane at the time, the report continued, while there were no passengers on board the other aircraft. No fire was reported in connection with the collision.

The scrape comes two weeks after five Coast Guard members were killed when a Japan Airlines flight hit a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft as it landed at Haneda Airport near Tokyo Bay. Although all 367 passengers were evacuated from the commercial plane before it was consumed by flames, some 14 people on board were injured in the incident, NHK reported at the time.