Please Don’t Listen to Jim Jordan for COVID-19 Vaccine Advice

There were always going to be people that were going to get their COVID-19 vaccines without missing a beat. There were also always going to be anti-vaxxers. There’s another group, though, which isn’t against vaccines, but just might need more information.

There’s nothing wrong with that, unless these folks do their research on Facebook, or listen to Rep. Jim Jordan, says former Biden coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt, this week’s bonus episode guest on The New Abnormal.

“Don’t listen to him. Don’t listen to me. Don’t listen to [Ohio Gov. Mike] DeWine, listen to a doctor,” says Andy to whoever those people may be.