This Cloud-Like Human Dog Bed Is a Nap Lover’s Dream

I have five dogs (and four cats), which means I own a lot of pet beds in varying sizes. Like most pet owners, I love to snuggle, nap, and even sleep with my fur children, which has resulted in some pretty comical photos of me trying to contort my lanky 5’8 frame into one of their pet-sized beds to lay beside them. Naturally, I was instantly intrigued when TikTok served me a video featuring Plufl, the original human dog bed. This oversized fuzzy napping bed looks exactly like a premium dog or cat bed—only larger—68 inches long and 33 inches wide, to be exact.

Unlike your standard cat or dog bed, however, the Plufl really is designed for human use, which means its base is made from mattress grade and orthopedic memory foam (hence the $400 price tag), so you feel like you’re sleeping in a mini version of your real bed—not your pet’s. This also means you can actually plop down on it without breaking your back when you hit the ground... it’s that padded.

The removable, machine-washable vegan fur cover is also cuddly-soft yet impressively durable. In fact, when my dog recently suffered a jealousy attack from not winning over the attention of a house guest, I caught him anxiously chewing away at the soft fabric cover in the other room, but to my surprise, there was no damage, holes, or marks left behind. When I spoke with Plufl founders, they told me they had never received a complaint or comment about any pet-induced damage, which speaks volumes about the human-dog bed’s unparalleled design integrity.

Plufl Human Dog Bed Down From $500 The nap-inducing human dog bed also features a convenient pocket for storing the remote control or snacks, a built-in 360-degree pillow bolster (great for working, snacking, and scrolling), and a foldable design for easy storage... because it is relatively large for smaller spaces. It’s truly the ultimate napping “pad” and really is a sound investment for those nights when you’re in the doghouse with your spouse or live-in S.O.—it really does beat the couch by a long shot. Buy At Plufl $ 350 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Plufl reminds me a lot of my favorite weighted blanket, which is designed to help reduce stress by adding gentle pressure that mimics a hug or cuddling. The human dog bed is also designed with “sensory-relieving” properties; it feels so calming to tuck my hands and feet in the side ridges when I’m about to nap or just relax and watch TV. The Plufl has truly become my emotional support sidekick on stressful days or whenever I need a nap. Frankly, the only issue I’ve come across with the Plufl is that my pets are equally obsessed with it, so it’s a constant struggle to secure a spot!

The Plufl is definitely a splurge at $500 a pop, but given its quality, design, and sheer size, it’s more than justified. I’ve paid $250 for dog beds that are half the size of the Plufl and fell apart within six months, so the fact that each of my nine animals, myself, and my spouse all get to enjoy this oversized bed alternative makes its price tag a steal. Plus, it’s currently on sale for a limited time, so if you’re on the fence, now’s the time to treat yourself to the ultimate napping upgrade.

