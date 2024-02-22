Podcaster Bobbi Althoff Addresses Nude AI Deepfake Drama

Podcast host Bobbi Althoff expressed her shock and disgust over a sexually graphic apparent AI deepfake featuring her likeness that turned heads and began trending on Twitter this week.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the 26-year-old TikTok star-turned podcaster posted a series of statements about the graphic video, in which Althoff’s face is superimposed on a woman performing sexual acts on herself in front of a camera.

“Hate to disappoint you all, but the reason I’m trending is 100% not me & is definitely AI generated,” she wrote, including a screengrab of her name trending on X.

Althoff hosts “The Really Good Podcast,” whose guests have included Wiz Khalifa, Jessica Alba, and Offset, among others.

In a follow-up Story, Althoff revealed that when she first saw that she was trending, “I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s a first, I’m trending on Twitter. You guys must really love my podcast, wow.’”

She revealed that once she clicked, “I was like, ‘um, what the fuck is this?’”

“I felt like it was a mistake or something, that it was bots or something. I didn’t realize that it was people actually believing that that was me until my whole team called me and were like, “is this real?”

Althoff said that when she watched the fake clip, “I was like oh my God, I need to cover my eyes.”

Nonconsensual deepfakes have blown up in recent months on platforms including X and 4chan. In January, AI deepfakes of Taylor Swift began circulating online, with one image reportedly clocking 47 million views while X dragged its feet on blocking it.

The videos seemingly violate X’s nonconsensual nudity policy.