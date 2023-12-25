Police Arrest Second Suspect In Banksy Artwork Theft 

Police have arrested a second suspect following the theft of Banksy artwork in London, authorities announced Sunday.

Admirers of the artwork flooded the scene on Friday just after the artist posted on Instagram about a new piece, depicting military drones on a stop sign in Peckham, London. Witnesses observed two men, who showed up in the furor, use bolt cutters to remove the artwork.

Video posted to social media shows the two men stealing the signs, one of whom stands by holding steady a bike. One man, wearing a red coat, runs off with the sign after cutting it.

The artwork, which some fans have suspected is meant to depict a call for a ceasefire in Gaza, is estimated to be worth more than £500,000, according to The Guardian. Banksy, an anonymous British graffiti artist, is known for anti-establishment and anti-military artwork, and has installed pieces in the past that appear supportive of Palestinians.

Some of Banksy’s famous installations are in the West Bank, depicting a man throwing flowers, or a girl held afloat by a string of balloons.

The Israeli government has been bombarding Palestinians inside Gaza since Hamas terrorists attacked Israel in October. Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed in the war, according to the Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry. Israel and Hamas briefly engaged in a series of ceasefires in order to pause fighting, allow humanitarian aid into the enclave, and release hostages but the truces have not held long-term.

The first suspect in the theft of the Banksy artwork was arrested on Saturday, on suspicion of theft and criminal damage. He was bailed out and is set to return to a police station in March.

Councillor Jasmine Ali of Southwark lambasted the suspects for stealing the artwork, noting that she thinks the entire community should be able to enjoy the installation.

“Peckham is already on the map when it comes to art so no wonder Banksy decided to display here. It's a shame it's been taken away because it belongs to all of us. We'd like it back so that everyone in the community can enjoy it,” Ali said, adding the hashtag, #GetBanksyBack.