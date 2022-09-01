Police Fear Body Parts Found in Bronx Sewage Plant Belong to a Baby

More human remains have turned up at a New York City sewage plant a day after a leg was spotted on a conveyor belt there, according to local media reports citing law enforcement.

The second set of remains found at the Bronx Department of Environmental Protection plant at Hunts Point is also reportedly a leg, though it is unclear if it is from the same body as the leg found Wednesday.

Authorities said Wednesday that a worker spotted a small left leg “from the knee down with the foot attached” on a conveyor belt that sorts through recycled materials found in the sewage filters. The worker immediately stopped the belt and police were summoned.

The second set of remains found just after midnight Thursday morning were also described as a leg, again, likely from a child or newborn, according to local media.

The grisly discovery has sent shockwaves through the community, with one nearby worker quoted telling ABC News, “It’s starting to be scary in this area.”

A medical examiner called to the scene confirmed to reporters that the first set of remains are from a human, not animal. Police say they do not know if the legs were dumped at the plant or if they traveled down the sewage system to the filtration plant, which is the first filter system for all Bronx waste, meaning the remains could have come from almost anywhere in the borough.

The plant processes 200 million gallons of sewage from more than 700,000 homes every year. Police have not given an estimate on how old the remains are or said how they were removed from the body.