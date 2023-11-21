Police Find Bodies of Four Teens Who Vanished on Camping Trip

The bodies of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished over the weekend were found on Tuesday in an overturned Ford Fiesta that was partially submerged in water, North Wales police said.

Officers said the “tragic accident” occurred when the car veered off course near the village of Tremadog in Wales. They located the vehicle after a passerby in a “fairly high vehicle” notified them about seeing a car that had gone off the road.

Police have not confirmed the identities of those involved in the accident, but the BBC reported that the four young men, Wilf Henderson, Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, and Hugo Morris, had been missing since Sunday morning. The group were believed to have gone on a camping trip to Eryri National Park, but temperatures dropped to below freezing Sunday night.

The Daily Mail said that the four teens were supposed to return on Monday morning, but no one had heard from them and their phones were turned off.

Crystal Owen, Harvey’s mother, told the BBC before the group was found that she didn’t know that her son was going on a camping trip, instead believing he was going to stay over at his friend’s grandfather’s home. “If I’d have known [where he was going] I wouldn’t have let him due to the winter weather conditions.”

Trinity Churches Shrewsbury said all four teens had recently attended Meole Brace school and that their “thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, and the wider community at such a sad time.” They organized a church vigil that will start at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Liz Saville Roberts, the local Parliament member, and Senedd member Mabon ap Gwynfor released a statement, saying, “This news is truly heartbreaking and foremost as parents ourselves, our thoughts go out to the families and friends of the four young men whose lives have been lost.” They also thanked the emergency service and mountain rescue teams that participated in the search.