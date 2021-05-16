Police Hunt for Suspect After Toddler Found Dead in Dallas Street With ‘Multiple Wounds’

A homicide investigation is underway after a toddler was found dead in the middle of a Dallas street early Saturday with “multiple wounds” from what police believe was some kind of edged weapon, according to local reports.

The Dallas Police Department has yet to identify the child, but confirmed that the case is being investigated as a murder.

The boy was found lying in a road in the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive in the early hours, Executive Assistant Chief Albert Martinez told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. Martinez said the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death were “unusual” and that an “edged weapon” was thought to have been used.

“Unfortunately a small child was lost today in our city through a violent act and we will pursue justice to find whoever did this and bring some sort of closure, not only to family but to the community,” Martinez said.

Police say the toddler is thought to have been killed at around 5:30 a.m.

A neighborhood resident said she had gone on a morning walk just after 6:30 a.m. when she stumbled upon the grisly scene, at first mistaking the slain child in the street for a dog.

“The baby didn’t have shoes, he didn’t have a shirt on and he was just laying there,” she told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

“For a kid to have to go through that, that’s just disturbing, and that’s disturbing for me to carry all day.”

“I’m a little traumatized,” Square said separately to WFAA. “I’m a little afraid, I don’t know what happened to him. To see that, to walk up on it… I don’t feel safe at all.”

She said she did not recognize the child from the neighborhood. No further details were immediately available on the boy, and it was not clear if police had any leads by Saturday evening.

Investigators have been knocking on doors in the area and interviewing residents, and the FBI’s crime scene unit is also helping local authorities. Any residents with surveillance cameras on the street are asked to contact the Dallas police Child Abuse Unit at 214-275-1300.