Police are searching for a pair of squatters in connection with the brutal killing of a woman whose body was found stuffed into a duffel bag in a Manhattan apartment last week, authorities said Thursday.

Nadia Vitels, 52, had flown into the U.S. from Spain to prepare the Kips Bay apartment owned by her late mother for a family friend to move into, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. Police believe Vitels was beaten to death by the squatters when she found them living in the property.

“We believe that some squatters took the apartment over and this woman came home… and walked in on the squatters that were there,” Kenny said, according to the New York Post. Vitels’ 19-year-old son became worried when he didn’t hear from her in 48 hours and knew she’d been to the apartment because they tracked one another’s locations on their phones, police said.

He then went into the apartment with the building’s super on March 14. “As they’re getting ready to leave, the son opens up the closet door near the front door and discovers the duffel bag with a foot sticking out,” Kenny said.

An autopsy found that Vitels died from blunt force trauma to the head, and a medical examiner ruled her death a homicide. The apartment had been vacant for months before the killing, according to CBS News, with police sources telling the outlet that the squatters were not known to Vitels.

The two suspects, who have not been publicly identified, were caught on surveillance camera fleeing the scene and escaping in Vitels’ Lexus. Police say they drove to Pennsylvania, where they crashed in Lower Paxton Township. The squatters were later found to have visited “multiple car dealerships trying to purchase a car for $1,000 which they [were] unable to do,” Kenny said, according to the New York Daily News.

The chief also said that neighbors heard the apartment building’s garbage chute opening and closing repeatedly on the day of the killing, and that authorities later found “a lot of the victim’s property” when authorities checked through the garbage in the basement.

Police and building staff are still trying to establish how the pair were able to access the 19th-floor apartment. The super told the Daily News that camera footage “didn’t show them trying different floors” and asked how it could be that they knew Vitels’ mom’s apartment was empty.

“The apartment itself is very unique in that there’s no front door to apartment,” Kenny said, according to the Post. “You take an elevator up and then you key your way in. The elevator is actually your front door,” he added, describing the apartment as “upscale.”

Kenny said authorities now have probable cause, two suspects, and the “Regional Fugitive Task Force actively hunting as we speak.”