Police Report Shooting Outside Drake’s Toronto Mansion Amid Tense Rap Beef

Toronto police responded to a shooting outside of Drake’s mansion dubbed “The Embassy,” just days after the palatial home was featured on the cover of a diss track by Kendrick Lamar.

The shooting, which reportedly took place around 2 a.m. Tuesday according to the Toronto Police, left a male security guard seriously injured. The suspect fled in a vehicle, police said in a post on X.

At a press conference on Tuesday morning, Inspector Paul Krawczyk of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force said that the victim worked at Drake’s residence and was standing outside of the front gates.

“When officers arrived they located a male who was suffering from an apparent gun shot wound. That male was taken to hospital in serious condition,” he said.

“That person was working, apparently, as a security guard at the residence. He was standing outside of the gate in front of the residence when the shooting occurred,” Krawczyk said, adding that police were not considering the incident a drive-by shooting, but knew that a car was involved.

Krawczyk said he could not confirm if Drake was at home during the shooting, but said that authorities were working with his team.

Krawczyk said that he could not speak to a motive, and would not comment on whether the intensifying rap beef with Kendrick Lamar was a factor in the investigation by Toronto police.

In recent weeks, Drake has been embroiled in a feud with Lamar, with the rappers relaying diss tracks that have slowly escalated from snubs to allegations.

In Lamar’s most recent tracks, “meet the grahams” and “Not Like Us,” the Pulitzer Prize-winner suggested that Drake has kept sexual predators on the staff of OVO, his music label, and that his home would soon be the subject of a raid, similar to rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, whose two homes were recently raided as part of a sex trafficking investigation.

“He got sex offenders on ho-VO that he keep on a monthly allowance /A child should never be compromised and he keepin’ his child around them / And we gotta raise our daughters knowin’ there's predators like him lurkin' / Fuck a rap battle, he should die so all of these women can live with a purpose.”

The following day, Kendrick released “Not Like Us,” which featured a photo of Drake's mega-mansion with small red markers on the top, used to signify that there were sex offenders living there.

In the track, Kendrick doubled-down, saying, “Say Drake, I hear you like ’em young / You better not ever go to cell block one.”

“Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles,” Kendrick continued, a referenced to the name of Drake’s 2021 album. “Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A-Minor.”

There has been no evidence that supports Lamar’s claims.

On Sunday night, Drake released a response diss track, intended to quell rumors that he’d been inappropriate with young women and minors, but ended up bringing even more attention to the allegations by name dropping Millie Bobby Brown, a 20-year-old actress who had thus far not been mentioned by Lamar at all.